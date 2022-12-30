EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023



30-Dec-2022 / 10:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



[London 30th December 2022] MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, have decided to let its trading position on OTCQX Market lapse at the end of this calendar year. After cross listing to the OTCQX in December 2020, the MBH Board agree that the expectations of trading on this exchange have not been met and will therefore remove themselves from the exchange with effect from 31st December 2022. MBH is continuing to explore other potential cross listing opportunities and are open to future listings with OTCQX should circumstances change. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About MBH Corporation Plc MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

