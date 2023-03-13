13.03.2023 08:40:16

EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH Corporation Plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

13-March-2023 / 07:40 GMT/BST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH is pleased to announce that trading of its shares consisting of 118,773,713 Ordinary Shares of nominal value of 0.01 per share will commence at 0800 GMT today on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, with ISIN number GB00BF1GH114 (Admission).

The admission document can be found on the website: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/admission-materials-and-constitutional-documents

 

 

 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges.  The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO

Victoria Sylvester

info@mbhcorporation.com

 

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

 

Corporate Adviser 

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

13-March-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1580331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1580331  13-March-2023 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten