EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

MBH is pleased to announce that trading of its shares consisting of 118,773,713 Ordinary Shares of nominal value of 0.01 per share will commence at 0800 GMT today on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, with ISIN number GB00BF1GH114 (Admission). The admission document can be found on the website: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/admission-materials-and-constitutional-documents

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO

Victoria Sylvester

info@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

