13.03.2023 08:40:16
EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH is pleased to announce that trading of its shares consisting of 118,773,713 Ordinary Shares of nominal value of 0.01 per share will commence at 0800 GMT today on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, with ISIN number GB00BF1GH114 (Admission).
The admission document can be found on the website: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/admission-materials-and-constitutional-documents
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About MBH
MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
mbhcorporation.com
For further information, please contact:
CEO
Victoria Sylvester
info@mbhcorporation.com
For IR and media enquiries:
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
Corporate Adviser
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 (0) 7876 888 011
13-March-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1580331
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1580331 13-March-2023 GMT/BST
