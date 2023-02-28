|
28.02.2023 14:27:04
EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Notice of application for admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH (M8H:GR) announces its application for admission of its Ordinary Shares to trade on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market operated by the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE). It is expected that admission will occur on or around 13 March 2023.
The Company's shares will continue to be registered with the existing ISIN number GB00BF1GH114 and SEDOL number BF1GH11. The Company's ticker symbol will continue to be M8H.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About MBH
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
MBH Corporation PLC, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0) 770 396 3953
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited, Brian Stockbridge, Brian@first-sentinel.com, +44 (0) 20 3989 2200
28-Feb-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1570909
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1570909 28-Feb-2023 GMT/BST
