EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update

MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update

MBH Corporation Plc
MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update

04-Aug-2023
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 August 2023

MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announces that following shareholders approval of Resolution 13 (as detailed in the Notice of the AGM Circular dated 26 May 2023) at the AGM held on 28 June 2023, every 30 ordinary shares of  0.01 each (the Existing Ordinary Shares) will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of  0.30 each (the New Ordinary Shares and the Consolidation). Other than the change in nominal value, the New Ordinary Shares arising on implementation of the Consolidation will have the same rights as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including voting and dividend rights.

Application has been made for the admission to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) of the New Ordinary Shares ("Admission").  Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on AQSE at 8:00 am (BST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BM9B115. Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Dusseldorf Stock Exchange at 9:00 am (CEST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BPNYZL9.

Total Voting Rights

The number of total voting rights in the Company's issued ordinary share capital will decrease as a result of the Consolidation. Accordingly, following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued voting share capital will comprise 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This ﬁgure of 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

For IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

 

Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011
 



End of Inside Information
About MBH Corporation

About MBH Corporation

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Stock Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

 

 

 

04-Aug-2023
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1695679

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1695679  04-Aug-2023 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren!
