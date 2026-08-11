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WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

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11.08.2026 15:51:05

EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG – Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo) and Entry into the German Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients

EQS-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Medios AG – Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo) and Entry into the German Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients

11-Aug-2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG – Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo) and Entry into the German Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients

Berlin, 11. August 2026 – Medios AG (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, Medios) today signed an agreement to acquire 74% of the shares in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo), based in Hilden. Caelo is a leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, and raw materials to pharmacies, hospitals, and industrial customers in Germany and expects revenue of approximately €40 million for the current fiscal year. For Medios, the transaction marks its entry into the German market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients and lays the foundation for a European platform for Compounding Essentials. The debt-financed purchase price is contingent on Caelo’s future performance and is in the upper single-digit million euro range. Put and call options have been agreed upon for the remaining 26% of the shares in Caelo. Caelo will be fully consolidated upon completion of the transaction. 

The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026. The acquisition has no impact on the consolidated forecast for fiscal year 2026, which was updated on July 28, 2026. 
 

Disclosing person: Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer
 

Contact

Katrin Neuffer

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

 

-------------------

 

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany’s first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group


Important note:

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Medios AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, outcomes or events to differ materially from the express or implied statements contained herein. No warranty or liability is therefore accepted in respect of forward-looking statements. Medios AG also accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.



End of Inside Information

11-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
EQS News ID: 2380676

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2380676  11-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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