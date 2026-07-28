Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
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28.07.2026 19:40:34
EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Adjusted guidance for the financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad hoc publication
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Medios AG: Adjusted guidance for the financial year 2026
The reasons for the earnings decline are continued price pressure in the Pharmaceutical Supply segment, the restricted reimbursement eligibility in the medical cannabis business resulting from the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz (Statutory Health Insurance Contribution Rate Stabilization Act), and a slightly weaker business in the International Business segment. In response, the Executive Board is stepping up the cost-reduction and efficiency measures already initiated.
The complete Half-Year Financial Report will be published as planned on August 12, 2026.
¹ EBITDA pre as defined in the Annual Report 2025 (p. 138) and the Quarterly Statement Q1 2026 (p. 6).
Disclosing person: Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
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About Medios AG
Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.
Medios AG is Germany’s first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Medios AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, outcomes or events to differ materially from the express or implied statements contained herein. No warranty or liability is therefore accepted in respect of forward-looking statements. Medios AG also accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
|EQS News ID:
|2373038
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2373038 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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