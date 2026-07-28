EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Adjusted guidance for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Medios AG: Adjusted guidance for the financial year 2026



28-Jul-2026 / 19:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc publication

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Medios AG: Adjusted guidance for the financial year 2026



Berlin, July 28, 2026 – The Executive Board of Medios AG (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) has adjusted the guidance for the financial year 2026. Based on preliminary figures, Medios for the first time generated group revenue of more than one billion € in the first half of 2026 in line with expectations (approximately €1,075 million compared to €991.7 million in H1 2025) at a slightly decreased EBITDA pre¹ of approximately €44 million (H1 2025: €46.3 million). The Executive Board now expects EBITDA pre¹ for the full year 2026 in a range of €88 million to €92 million (previous guidance: €94 million to €102 million). At the same time, the revenue guidance of previously €2.0 billion to €2.12 billion is raised to a range of €2.1 billion to €2.16 billion.

The reasons for the earnings decline are continued price pressure in the Pharmaceutical Supply segment, the restricted reimbursement eligibility in the medical cannabis business resulting from the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz (Statutory Health Insurance Contribution Rate Stabilization Act), and a slightly weaker business in the International Business segment. In response, the Executive Board is stepping up the cost-reduction and efficiency measures already initiated.

The complete Half-Year Financial Report will be published as planned on August 12, 2026.

¹ EBITDA pre as defined in the Annual Report 2025 (p. 138) and the Quarterly Statement Q1 2026 (p. 6).

Disclosing person: Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer



End of Inside Information



Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

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About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany’s first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group



Important note:

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Medios AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, outcomes or events to differ materially from the express or implied statements contained herein. No warranty or liability is therefore accepted in respect of forward-looking statements. Medios AG also accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.