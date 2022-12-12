EQS-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved



12-Dec-2022 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of MEDIQON Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 14,999,333.00. The Company expects to raise EUR 10 to 20 million.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement to be finalized Tuesday morning, Dec 13, 2022. The issue price is set at EUR 14.50 per new share.

The funds raised by the capital increase are supposed to further accelerate the Company's growth.

