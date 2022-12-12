|
12.12.2022 18:06:42
EQS-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of MEDIQON Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 14,999,333.00. The Company expects to raise EUR 10 to 20 million.
The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement to be finalized Tuesday morning, Dec 13, 2022. The issue price is set at EUR 14.50 per new share.
The funds raised by the capital increase are supposed to further accelerate the Company's growth.
12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1511009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1511009 12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
