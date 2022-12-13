|
13.12.2022 08:34:58
EQS-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on December 12, 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
The private placement of the capital increase resolved on December 12, 2022, excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 1,067,267 new shares. The increase is equivalent to c. 7.1% of the companys existing share capital. The subscription price was EUR 14.50 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of c. EUR 15.5m.
Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from EUR 14,999,333.00 to EUR 16,066,600.00.
