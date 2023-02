EQS-Adhoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG resolves share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Mercedes-Benz Group AG resolves share buyback programme



16-Feb-2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG resolves share buyback programme

Today, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG have resolved to conduct a share buyback programme. Beginning March 2023, own shares worth up to EUR 4 billion (not including incidental costs) are intended to be acquired on the stock exchange over a period of up to two years and shall subsequently be cancelled. The share buyback programme will be based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on July 8, 2020, authorizing the Board of Management to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, own shares up to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital until July 7, 2025.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has separately agreed with its shareholders Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) and Geely Group that they will each keep their shareholdings in Mercedes-Benz Group AG below ten percent by divesting their shares on a pro-rata basis concurrently with the share buyback.

