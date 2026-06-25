EQS-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck Agrees to Acquire Bio-Techne Corporation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger

Merck KGaA: Merck Agrees to Acquire Bio-Techne Corporation



25-Jun-2026 / 11:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Darmstadt, 25 June 2026. Today, Merck KGaA (“Merck”) and Bio-Techne Corporation (“Bio-Techne”) entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Merck will acquire Bio-Techne for US$73 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$11.3 billion (EUR 9.9 billion). Closing of the acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and approval by Bio-Techne shareholders.



Bio-Techne is a Minneapolis-based global provider of life science tools, analytical technologies, and consumables.



The offer price represents a 36% premium to Bio-Techne’s one-month volume weighted average trading price.



The acquisition will be funded through a combination of existing cash and proceeds from new debt. Merck will preserve a strong investment-grade credit rating.



End of Inside Information.

Contact Merck KGaA

Dr. Gangolf Schrimpf

Merck KGaA

Frankfurter Straße 250

64293 Darmstadt

Germany

Phone: +49 6151 729591

Email: gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.com

Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/en

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Merck KGaA (“Merck”) or Bio-Techne Corporation (“Bio-Techne”) management. Statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “believe,” “will,” and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation or development and the estimates given here. These factors include the following: Merck’s ability to successfully complete the proposed acquisition of Bio-Techne or realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; Merck’s ability to successfully integrate Bio-Techne’s operations into those of Merck; given such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure to obtain Bio-Techne’s shareholders’ approval of the proposed transaction; the failure of any of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Bio-Techne will be made; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at Bio-Techne; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Bio-Techne’s or Merck’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Bio-Techne’s common stock, including if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; the impact of the proposed transaction on Bio-Techne’s credit rating; the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any approvals required to complete the proposed transaction or an inability to obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule or regarding accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of indebtedness to be to be incurred by Merck, in connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business combination of Bio-Techne and Merck, including the combined company’s future financial condition, operating results, strategy and plans; third parties may claim that Merck’s or Bio-Techne’s products infringe their intellectual property rights; fluctuations in non-U.S. currencies could result in transaction losses; acts of war and terrorism may adversely affect Merck’s or Bio-Techne’s business; the volatility of the international marketplace; and other factors discussed in Merck’s public reports which are available on the Merck website at

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a substitute for the Bio-Techne’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A or any other document that Bio-Techne has filed or may file with the SEC or send to Bio-Techne’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF BIO-TECHNE ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ALL PROXY MATERIALS, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

. Today, Merck KGaA (“Merck”) and Bio-Techne Corporation (“Bio-Techne”) entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Merck will acquire Bio-Techne for US$73 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$11.3 billion (EUR 9.9 billion). Closing of the acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and approval by Bio-Techne shareholders.Bio-Techne is a Minneapolis-based global provider of life science tools, analytical technologies, and consumables.The offer price represents a 36% premium to Bio-Techne’s one-month volume weighted average trading price.The acquisition will be funded through a combination of existing cash and proceeds from new debt. Merck will preserve a strong investment-grade credit rating.End of Inside Information.Dr. Gangolf SchrimpfMerck KGaAFrankfurter Straße 25064293 DarmstadtGermanyPhone: +49 6151 729591Email: gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.comInternet: https://www.merckgroup.com/enThis communication may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Merck KGaA (“Merck”) or Bio-Techne Corporation (“Bio-Techne”) management. Statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “believe,” “will,” and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements.Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation or development and the estimates given here. These factors include the following: Merck’s ability to successfully complete the proposed acquisition of Bio-Techne or realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; Merck’s ability to successfully integrate Bio-Techne’s operations into those of Merck; given such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure to obtain Bio-Techne’s shareholders’ approval of the proposed transaction; the failure of any of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Bio-Techne will be made; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at Bio-Techne; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Bio-Techne’s or Merck’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Bio-Techne’s common stock, including if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; the impact of the proposed transaction on Bio-Techne’s credit rating; the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any approvals required to complete the proposed transaction or an inability to obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule or regarding accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of indebtedness to be to be incurred by Merck, in connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business combination of Bio-Techne and Merck, including the combined company’s future financial condition, operating results, strategy and plans; third parties may claim that Merck’s or Bio-Techne’s products infringe their intellectual property rights; fluctuations in non-U.S. currencies could result in transaction losses; acts of war and terrorism may adversely affect Merck’s or Bio-Techne’s business; the volatility of the international marketplace; and other factors discussed in Merck’s public reports which are available on the Merck website at https://www.merckgroup.com/en or in Bio-Techne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2025 and Bio-Techne’s other filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and Bio-Techne’s website at http://www.bio-techne.com/ Except as otherwise required by law, neither Merck nor Bio-Techne assumes any liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a substitute for the Bio-Techne’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A or any other document that Bio-Techne has filed or may file with the SEC or send to Bio-Techne’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF BIO-TECHNE ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ALL PROXY MATERIALS, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.



End of Inside Information

25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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