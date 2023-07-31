EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Adjusting forecast for the current fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Adjusting forecast for the current fiscal year



31-Jul-2023 / 16:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, July 31, 2023 MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, is adjusting its annual forecast for the current fiscal year based on the preliminary business figures for the first ten months.

In light of a challenging macroeconomic environment with accelerating Inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, MeVis Medical Solutions AG sees its revenue performance more cautious than before due to current project developments and subdued expectations in new projects. For fiscal year 2022/2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), revenues are now expected to decline to between 17.0 million and 17.5 million (previous forecast: stable revenues of 18.0 million to 18.5 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to be in a range of 3.5 million to 4.0 million in fiscal 2022/2023 in view of the changed assumptions (previous forecast: decline to 4.5 million to 5.0 million). In addition, earnings have been strongly impacted by the development of the US dollar/euro exchange rate since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO