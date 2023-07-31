|
31.07.2023 16:27:19
EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Adjusting forecast for the current fiscal year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bremen, July 31, 2023 MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, is adjusting its annual forecast for the current fiscal year based on the preliminary business figures for the first ten months.
In light of a challenging macroeconomic environment with accelerating Inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, MeVis Medical Solutions AG sees its revenue performance more cautious than before due to current project developments and subdued expectations in new projects. For fiscal year 2022/2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), revenues are now expected to decline to between 17.0 million and 17.5 million (previous forecast: stable revenues of 18.0 million to 18.5 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to be in a range of 3.5 million to 4.0 million in fiscal 2022/2023 in view of the changed assumptions (previous forecast: decline to 4.5 million to 5.0 million). In addition, earnings have been strongly impacted by the development of the US dollar/euro exchange rate since the beginning of the fiscal year.
Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1692327
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1692327 31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MeVis Medical Solutions AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MeVis Medical Solutions AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|30,60
|-13,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX beendet ersten Handelstag im August auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt schwächer
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Verluste. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls Zähler.