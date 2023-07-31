31.07.2023 16:27:19

EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Adjusting forecast for the current fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Adjusting forecast for the current fiscal year

31-Jul-2023 / 16:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, July 31, 2023 MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, is adjusting its annual forecast for the current fiscal year based on the preliminary business figures for the first ten months.

In light of a challenging macroeconomic environment with accelerating Inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, MeVis Medical Solutions AG sees its revenue performance more cautious than before due to current project developments and subdued expectations in new projects. For fiscal year 2022/2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), revenues are now expected to decline to between 17.0 million and 17.5 million (previous forecast: stable revenues of 18.0 million to 18.5 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to be in a range of 3.5 million to 4.0 million in fiscal 2022/2023 in view of the changed assumptions (previous forecast: decline to 4.5 million to 5.0 million). In addition, earnings have been strongly impacted by the development of the US dollar/euro exchange rate since the beginning of the fiscal year.

 

Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1692327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1692327  31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692327&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MeVis Medical Solutions AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MeVis Medical Solutions AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MeVis Medical Solutions AG 30,60 -13,07% MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX beendet ersten Handelstag im August auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt schwächer
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Verluste. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls Zähler.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen