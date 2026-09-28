MeVis Medical Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0LBFE / ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
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28.09.2026 17:53:03
EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Bremen, September 28, 2026 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading software company in the field of image-based medicine, is revising its forecast for the current fiscal year based on preliminary results.
According to the management’s current assessment, the company will not meet its financial targets. The reasons for this continue to be lower revenue due to subdued demand in the mammography sector for the customer Hologic and the persistently slow rollout of lung cancer screening in Germany.
Based on preliminary figures, management now expects revenue for the 2025/2026 fiscal year to decline year-over-year to a range of €15.0 million to €15.5 million (previous forecast: €16.5 million to €17.0 million). Consequently, the company expects negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year in the range of € -1.0 million to € -1.5 million (previous forecast: € 0.5 million to € 1.0 million), assuming a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR.
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Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO
End of Inside Information
28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Z8B6L1WCLNHW14
|EQS News ID:
|2406544
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2406544 28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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