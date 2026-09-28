EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026



28-Sep-2026 / 17:53 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, September 28, 2026 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading software company in the field of image-based medicine, is revising its forecast for the current fiscal year based on preliminary results.

According to the management’s current assessment, the company will not meet its financial targets. The reasons for this continue to be lower revenue due to subdued demand in the mammography sector for the customer Hologic and the persistently slow rollout of lung cancer screening in Germany.

Based on preliminary figures, management now expects revenue for the 2025/2026 fiscal year to decline year-over-year to a range of €15.0 million to €15.5 million (previous forecast: €16.5 million to €17.0 million). Consequently, the company expects negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year in the range of € -1.0 million to € -1.5 million (previous forecast: € 0.5 million to € 1.0 million), assuming a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR.

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Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO