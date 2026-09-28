MeVis Medical Solutions Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LBFE / ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4

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28.09.2026 17:53:03

EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

28-Sep-2026 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, September 28, 2026 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading software company in the field of image-based medicine, is revising its forecast for the current fiscal year based on preliminary results.

According to the management’s current assessment, the company will not meet its financial targets. The reasons for this continue to be lower revenue due to subdued demand in the mammography sector for the customer Hologic and the persistently slow rollout of lung cancer screening in Germany.

Based on preliminary figures, management now expects revenue for the 2025/2026 fiscal year to decline year-over-year to a range of €15.0 million to €15.5 million (previous forecast: €16.5 million to €17.0 million). Consequently, the company expects negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year in the range of € -1.0 million to € -1.5 million (previous forecast: € 0.5 million to € 1.0 million), assuming a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR.

************************************************************************

 Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO


End of Inside Information

28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900Z8B6L1WCLNHW14
EQS News ID: 2406544

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2406544  28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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