EQS-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Half-Year Results and Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year/Results / Half year

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Half-Year Results and Forecast Adjustment for Fiscal Year 2025/2026



21-May-2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

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Bremen, May 21, 2026 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading software company in image-based medicine, today announced its results for the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, reporting period October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and is adjusting its forecast for the current fiscal year based on the results of the first six months.

In the first half of the year, the company’s revenue amounted to €7,861 thousand (previous year: €8,438 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell from €1,853 thousand to €160 thousand, primarily due to lower revenue compared to the previous year, as well as the consolidation of the former joint venture MeVis Breast Care GmbH & Co. KG and the resulting increase in personnel expenses.

Based on the results for the first half of the year, current business developments, and the slightly uncertain outlook, we are adjusting our forecast as follows at this time: For the 2025/2026 fiscal year, we now expect slightly higher revenue compared to the previous year, in the range of €16.5 million to €17.0 million (previous forecast: €17.5 million to €18.0 million). We expect lower revenue due to the currently subdued demand in the mammography sector for our customer Hologic, as well as lower revenue due to the delayed implementation of lung cancer screening in Germany. Consequently, we expect earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year to range between €0.5 million and €1.0 million (previous forecast: €1.0 million to €1.5 million), assuming a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR.

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Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO