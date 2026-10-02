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WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

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02.10.2026 10:02:33

EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP Group expects significantly higher EBIT for Q3 2026 than in the previous year and raises EBIT forecast for full year 2026 to EUR 110 to 120 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
MLP SE: MLP Group expects significantly higher EBIT for Q3 2026 than in the previous year and raises EBIT forecast for full year 2026 to EUR 110 to 120 million

02-Oct-2026 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The MLP Group expects EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 significantly higher than in the previous year (Q3 2025: EUR 18.3 million), especially due to significantly higher performance-based compensation. In light of the overall very successful business development in the course of the current year as well as further positive effects out of the increased assets under management and out of the latest interest rate increases by the European Central Bank which both are still to be expected, the MLP Group therefore now anticipates to exceed the current EBIT forecast for the full year 2026 (range of EUR 100 to 110 million). Against this background the Executive Board today has decided to raise EBIT forecast for the full year 2026 to EUR 110 to 120 million.

Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results. The sales revenue effect of the performance-based compensation in the third quarter of 2026 is around EUR 21 million after EUR 2.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026 on November 12, 2026 as scheduled.

EBIT, assets under management and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:
https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/

Notifying person:
Frank Heinemann, Head of Group Communications, MLP SE
Phone: +49 6222 308 3513, E-mail: frank.heinemann@mlp.de

Contact:
MLP SE, Germany, Alte Heerstraße 40, 69168 Wiesloch
Phone: +49 6222 308 8320, E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de


End of Inside Information

02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
EQS News ID: 2409528

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2409528  02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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