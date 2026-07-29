EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is significantly above previous year's figure

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is significantly above previous year's figure



29-Jul-2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

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The EBIT development in the second quarter of 2026 was influenced by a higher stock of assets under management, higher performance-based compensation and an improved net interest income. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results.



The preliminary EBIT for the first half year of 2026 is thus around EUR 60 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). With a view to the expected further course of the year, MLP confirms its full year forecast EBIT range of EUR 100 to 110 million.



MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the second quarter 2026 and the first half year of 2026 on August 13, 2026 as scheduled.



EBIT, assets under management and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:

https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/



Notifying person:

Frank Heinemann, Head of Group Communications, MLP SE

Phone: +49 6222 308 3513, E-mail: frank.heinemann@mlp.de



Contact:

MLP SE, Germany, Alte Heerstraße 40, 69168 Wiesloch

Phone: +49 6222 308 8320, E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de On the basis of preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2026, the MLP Group recorded preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 19 million. This figure is significantly above the comparative figure from the same period in the previous year (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million).The EBIT development in the second quarter of 2026 was influenced by a higher stock of assets under management, higher performance-based compensation and an improved net interest income. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results.The preliminary EBIT for the first half year of 2026 is thus around EUR 60 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). With a view to the expected further course of the year, MLP confirms its full year forecast EBIT range of EUR 100 to 110 million.MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the second quarter 2026 and the first half year of 2026 on August 13, 2026 as scheduled.EBIT, assets under management and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:Notifying person:Frank Heinemann, Head of Group Communications, MLP SEPhone: +49 6222 308 3513, E-mail: frank.heinemann@mlp.deContact:MLP SE, Germany, Alte Heerstraße 40, 69168 WieslochPhone: +49 6222 308 8320, E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de



End of Inside Information

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