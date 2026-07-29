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29.07.2026 09:59:04

EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is significantly above previous year's figure

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is significantly above previous year's figure

29-Jul-2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On the basis of preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2026, the MLP Group recorded preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 19 million. This figure is significantly above the comparative figure from the same period in the previous year (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million).

The EBIT development in the second quarter of 2026 was influenced by a higher stock of assets under management, higher performance-based compensation and an improved net interest income. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in the results.

The preliminary EBIT for the first half year of 2026 is thus around EUR 60 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). With a view to the expected further course of the year, MLP confirms its full year forecast EBIT range of EUR 100 to 110 million.

MLP will report the final figures on business performance for the second quarter 2026 and the first half year of 2026 on August 13, 2026 as scheduled.

EBIT, assets under management and performance-based compensation represent alternative key performance indicators and are explained in greater detail at:
https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/

Notifying person:
Frank Heinemann, Head of Group Communications, MLP SE
Phone: +49 6222 308 3513, E-mail: frank.heinemann@mlp.de

Contact:
MLP SE, Germany, Alte Heerstraße 40, 69168 Wiesloch
Phone: +49 6222 308 8320, E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de


End of Inside Information

29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
EQS News ID: 2373180

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2373180  29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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