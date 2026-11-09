Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie

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WKN: 93820 / ISIN: AT0000938204

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09.11.2026 21:59:53

EQS-Adhoc: MM Group to sell the majority stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion; special distribution to shareholders planned

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
MM Group to sell the majority stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion; special distribution to shareholders planned

09-Nov-2026 / 21:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG ("MM Group") has signed a binding transaction agreement to sell its Packaging business to a newly established holding company of KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”). KPS will hold 70 % of that holding company and MM Group will hold 30 % after completion. The Packaging business comprises the Food & Premium Packaging operations (excluding Iran and Tunisia) and the Pharma & Healthcare Packaging operations.

The transaction values the Packaging business at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion, corresponding to an implied 2026E EV / adj. EBITDA multiple of approximately 9x. Net of the estimated investment of approximately EUR 0.4 billion for its 30 % equity interest in the new holding company, MM Group expects the transaction to generate cash proceeds of approximately EUR 1.8 to 1.9 billion upon completion of the transaction. The final cash proceeds will depend on the level of taxes arising from the transaction, standard purchase-price-adjustment mechanisms and the timing of completion.

MM Group’s equity interest in the new holding company could be reduced to a minimum of 20 % if certain EBITDA targets for the financial year 2027 are not achieved, with no additional consideration payable to or by MM Group as a result.

Following completion of the transaction, MM Group expects to have net cash of approximately EUR 0.8 to 0.9 billion. MM Group intends to use the proceeds to repay debt, for strategic opportunities and for potential distributions to shareholders. Subject to the receipt of all required corporate approvals, applicable legal and regulatory considerations, and the prevailing business conditions at the relevant time, MM Group is planning a special distribution of EUR 0.5 to 0.6 billion to its shareholders after completion of the transaction.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the required corporate and regulatory approvals as well as other customary conditions and for the French Business, the acquisition is subject to consultation processes with workers representatives. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2027. Thereafter, MM Group will account for its 30 % stake using the equity method. The Supervisory Board of MM Group has approved the transaction. 



End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
EQS News ID: 2430940

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2430940  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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