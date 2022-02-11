|
EQS-Adhoc: Mobimo Holding AG: A successful 2021
A successful 2021
Lucerne, 11 February 2022 - Mobimo enjoyed a very successful 2021 from both an operational and a strategic perspective. The Development for Third Parties business area made a substantial contribution to earnings while rental business continued to grow and the company made key acquisitions that further strengthened both the investment portfolio and the development pipeline.
The total value of the real estate portfolio as at the end of 2021 was CHF 3.6 billion (prior year: CHF 3.4 billion).
Successful development activities
The pipeline received a further boost in mid-December 2021 with the acquisition of a development site covering an area of around 12,000 m² in the municipality of Wangen-Brüttisellen in the greater Zurich area; this attractive project boasts a project volume of around CHF 1.1 billion. There is still strong demand for mid-priced condominiums, a market in which Mobimo is well-positioned thanks to numerous projects in both German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.
Rental business continues to grow
The vacancy rate in the investment portfolio fell from 5.5% to 4.8% as at the end of 2021.
Regional diversification of the investment portfolio
The high residential component of the investment portfolio and the progress made on the four investment properties under construction led to a pleasing increase in net income from revaluation to CHF 53.3 million (prior year: CHF 34.3 million).
Recognition as an attractive employer
Proposal for election at the Annual General Meeting
Outlook
The company's focus for 2022 is on ensuring the efficient planning and implementation of pipeline projects and the realisation of ongoing construction projects, and on further optimising the investment portfolio. It will continue to exploit the low interest rate environment to keep financing costs low over the long term. Mobimo is agile, experienced and ready for further profitable growth. The Board of Directors and Executive Board are confident that there will again be attractive opportunities available in the market this year.
About Mobimo:
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.
