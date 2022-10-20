|
20.10.2022 21:57:16
EQS-Adhoc: Morgan Stanley/Photon Management GmbH is planning preliminary talks with potential interested parties for the acquisition of the shareholding in PNE
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Morgan Stanley/Photon Management GmbH is planning preliminary talks with potential interested parties for the acquisition of the shareholding in PNE
Cuxhaven, 20 October 2022 PNE AG confirms market rumors that Morgan Stanley and Photon Management GmbH intend to enter into open-ended preliminary talks with potential interested parties regarding an acquisition of the entire shareholding in PNE AG held by Photon Management GmbH. Photon Management GmbH, a company controlled by Morgan Stanley, is the largest shareholder in PNE AG. Morgan Stanley has informed the Board of Management of PNE AG that Morgan Stanley and Photon Management GmbH intend to hold preliminary talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the entire shareholding held by Photon Management GmbH in the Company. The Board of Management of PNE AG will support the intended preliminary discussions to the extent permitted by law and in the interest of the Company. If Photon Management GmbH were to sell the entire shareholding to an acquirer, this would entail the submission of a voluntary public takeover offer or a mandatory offer by the acquirer to acquire all shares not already held by the acquirer. To the knowledge of the Board of Management, Morgan Stanley has not yet made a decision on the sale of the shareholding. It is not yet predictable whether such a sale will take place and, if so, at what conditions. PNE AG will inform the capital market and the public about the further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.
Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
