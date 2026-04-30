Mountain Alliance Aktie

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WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08

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30.04.2026 11:16:14

EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

30-Apr-2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

Munich, 30 April 2026 – The Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG (the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A12UK08) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company’s share capital, partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights, from currently EUR 7,569,205 by up to EUR 600,000 through the issuance of up to 600,000 new no-par value registered shares (corresponding to 7.9% of the current share capital) against cash contributions.

The new shares are to be placed with selected institutional investors by way of a private placement. The issue price amounts to EUR 2.60 per share and corresponds to the stock market price of the share on the date the issue price was determined.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase of up to approximately EUR 1.6 million are to be used to further expand the Company’s portfolio, particularly with a focus on the Defence Tech sector.

The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange is intended following the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2026.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG
Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Sole Member of the Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Graefelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319084

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319084  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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