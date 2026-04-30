EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector



30-Apr-2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector



Munich, 30 April 2026 – The Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG (the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A12UK08) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company’s share capital, partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights, from currently EUR 7,569,205 by up to EUR 600,000 through the issuance of up to 600,000 new no-par value registered shares (corresponding to 7.9% of the current share capital) against cash contributions.

The new shares are to be placed with selected institutional investors by way of a private placement. The issue price amounts to EUR 2.60 per share and corresponds to the stock market price of the share on the date the issue price was determined.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase of up to approximately EUR 1.6 million are to be used to further expand the Company’s portfolio, particularly with a focus on the Defence Tech sector.

The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange is intended following the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2026.



Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Sole Member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Graefelfing/Munich

phone: +49 89 1250903-30

e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de