Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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30.04.2026 11:16:14
EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
The new shares are to be placed with selected institutional investors by way of a private placement. The issue price amounts to EUR 2.60 per share and corresponds to the stock market price of the share on the date the issue price was determined.
The gross proceeds from the capital increase of up to approximately EUR 1.6 million are to be used to further expand the Company’s portfolio, particularly with a focus on the Defence Tech sector.
The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange is intended following the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2026.
Mountain Alliance AG
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|sh@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319084
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2319084 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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