Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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18.05.2026 13:11:34
EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector
Munich, 18 May 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA) has successfully placed the capital increase resolved on 30 April 2026 expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector with an issue volume of EUR 1.6 million.
In total, 600,000 new no-par value bearer shares were issued at an issue price of EUR 2.60 per share as part of a private placement, with the capital increase against cash contributions making partial use of the existing authorised capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The issue price corresponds to the price of the Company’s shares on the day the issue price was determined. Upon registration of the capital increase, the Company’s share capital will be increased from EUR 7,569,205 to EUR 8,169,205 through the issuance of 600,000 new shares (corresponding to 7.9 percent of the previous share capital).
The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange is intended following the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2026.
Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|sh@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329110
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2329110 18-May-2026 CET/CEST
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