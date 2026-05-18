EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector



18-May-2026 / 13:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector

Munich, 18 May 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA) has successfully placed the capital increase resolved on 30 April 2026 expand its portfolio in the Defence Tech sector with an issue volume of EUR 1.6 million.

In total, 600,000 new no-par value bearer shares were issued at an issue price of EUR 2.60 per share as part of a private placement, with the capital increase against cash contributions making partial use of the existing authorised capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The issue price corresponds to the price of the Company’s shares on the day the issue price was determined. Upon registration of the capital increase, the Company’s share capital will be increased from EUR 7,569,205 to EUR 8,169,205 through the issuance of 600,000 new shares (corresponding to 7.9 percent of the previous share capital).

The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange is intended following the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2026.



Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Sole Member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Graefelfing/Munich

phone: +49 89 1250903-30

e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de