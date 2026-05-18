MPH Health Care Aktie
WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03
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18.05.2026 12:43:53
EQS-Adhoc: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Dividend payments
MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share
Berlin, 18 May 2026 – At today's balance sheet meeting, the Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year, as submitted by the Management Board, in accordance with §§ 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted pursuant to § 172 AktG.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 5.00 per dividend-bearing share.
The 2025 Annual Report of MPH Health Care AG is expected to be published on 27 May 2026.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de
End of Inside Information
18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPH Health Care AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 863 21 45 60
|Fax:
|030 / 863 21 45 69
|E-mail:
|info@mph-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.mph-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A289V03
|WKN:
|A289V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329094
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2329094 18-May-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu MPH Health Care AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
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12:43
|EQS-Adhoc: MPH Health Care AG: (EQS Group)
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12:43
|EQS-Adhoc: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26