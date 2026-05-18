MPH Health Care Aktie

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WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03

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18.05.2026 12:43:53

EQS-Adhoc: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Dividend payments
MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share

18-May-2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share
Berlin, 18 May 2026 – At today's balance sheet meeting, the Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year, as submitted by the Management Board, in accordance with §§ 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted pursuant to § 172 AktG.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 5.00 per dividend-bearing share.
The 2025 Annual Report of MPH Health Care AG is expected to be published on 27 May 2026.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de


End of Inside Information

18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A289V03
WKN: A289V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2329094

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2329094  18-May-2026 CET/CEST

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