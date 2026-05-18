EQS-Adhoc: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Dividend payments

MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share



18-May-2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST

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MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 5.00 per share

Berlin, 18 May 2026 – At today's balance sheet meeting, the Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year, as submitted by the Management Board, in accordance with §§ 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted pursuant to § 172 AktG.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 5.00 per dividend-bearing share.

The 2025 Annual Report of MPH Health Care AG is expected to be published on 27 May 2026.

Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de



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