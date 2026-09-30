EQS-Adhoc: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., Mol, Serbia

EQS-Ad-hoc: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Strategic corporate decision

MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., Mol, Serbia



30-Sep-2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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ADHOC Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR



MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., Mol, Serbia



Under a purchase agreement signed today, MS XTEC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of MS Industrie AG, is acquiring a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., headquartered in Mol, Serbia. The remaining 49% will continue to be held by the previous shareholder, Jovan Pejic.



IDAS specializes in the manufacture of high-precision metal components, industrial modules, and assemblies, which are used primarily in the pharmaceutical packaging and process industries. The company generated revenue of approximately EUR 8.5 million in fiscal year 2025 and currently employs around 190 people.



Upon completion of the transaction, IDAS will be included in the MS Industrie Group’s scope of consolidation starting in early October 2026.



Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

Munich, September 30, 2026Under a purchase agreement signed today, MS XTEC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of MS Industrie AG, is acquiring a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., headquartered in Mol, Serbia. The remaining 49% will continue to be held by the previous shareholder, Jovan Pejic.IDAS specializes in the manufacture of high-precision metal components, industrial modules, and assemblies, which are used primarily in the pharmaceutical packaging and process industries. The company generated revenue of approximately EUR 8.5 million in fiscal year 2025 and currently employs around 190 people.Upon completion of the transaction, IDAS will be included in the MS Industrie Group’s scope of consolidation starting in early October 2026.MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in(“”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and –– ashareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components).'s main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)Neustr. 2355296 Gau-Bischofsheim / MainzKlaus-Karl Becker+49 (0) 172 61 41 955The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.



End of Inside Information

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