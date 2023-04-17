|
17.04.2023 17:34:23
EQS-Adhoc: MTU Aero Engines AG: Key figures of MTU Aero Engines AG in the first quarter 2023 exceed market expectations
Key figures of MTU Aero Engines AG in the first quarter 2023 exceed market expectations
Munich, April 17, 2023 MTU Aero Engines AG generated revenues and earnings in the first quarter of 2023 that were well above market expectations. The company is maintaining its full-year forecast.
Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter, revenues reached 1.54 billion. Before consolidation effects, the OEM segment accounted for 549 million and the MRO segment for 1.02 billion.
Adjusted earnings reached 212 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.7%. Before consolidation effects, MTU generated adjusted earnings of 141 million in the OEM segment and 70 million in the commercial MRO segment.
Market expectations for the quarter were 1.41 billion in revenue and 172 million in adjusted earnings.
Free cash flow of 93 million was in line with market expectations of 97 million.
Details of MTU Aero Engines AGs financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be published when the quarterly statement is presented on April 26, 2023.
Your contacts at Investor Relations at MTU Aero Engines:
Thomas Franz
Claudia Heinle
