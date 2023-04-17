EQS-Adhoc: MTU Aero Engines AG: Key figures of MTU Aero Engines AG in the first quarter 2023 exceed market expectations

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Key figures of MTU Aero Engines AG in the first quarter 2023 exceed market expectations

 

Munich, April 17, 2023 MTU Aero Engines AG generated revenues and earnings in the first quarter of 2023 that were well above market expectations. The company is maintaining its full-year forecast.

 

Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter, revenues reached 1.54 billion. Before consolidation effects, the OEM segment accounted for 549 million and the MRO segment for 1.02 billion.

 

Adjusted earnings reached 212 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.7%. Before consolidation effects, MTU generated adjusted earnings of 141 million in the OEM segment and 70 million in the commercial MRO segment.

 

Market expectations for the quarter were 1.41 billion in revenue and 172 million in adjusted earnings.

 

Free cash flow of 93 million was in line with market expectations of 97 million.

 

Details of MTU Aero Engines AGs financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be published when the quarterly statement is presented on April 26, 2023.

 

Your contacts at Investor Relations at MTU Aero Engines:

Thomas Franz
Vice President Investor Relations
phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-47 87
e-mail: Investorrelations@mtu.de

Claudia Heinle
Senior Manager Investor Relations 
phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-39 11   

Matthias Spies
Senior Manager Investor Relations
phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-41 08



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
Internet: www.mtu.de
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1609491

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1609491  17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

