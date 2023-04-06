EQS-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Dividend proposal / Share buyback to repay capital to shareholders / Withdrawal from the stock market

EQS-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback

06-Apr-2023

Hamburg, April 6, 2023Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the company) hereby announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 1.00 per share, and thus a total dividend payment of 19.4 million, at the 2023 Annual General Meeting based on the preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year.

In order to pass on the purchase price received from the transaction with OEP, completed on December 29, 2022, to shareholders in a timely manner, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board also intend, in addition to proposing the expected dividend at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a capital reduction through a share buyback and cancellation in order to partially repay share capital to the shareholders. The share buyback will take the form of a voluntary public purchase offer aimed at the companys shareholders. The total volume of the share buyback is expected to amount to approximately 14.6 million. Further details regarding the public purchase offer are expected to be determined and published in an offer document by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Executive Board also resolved today to delist the companys securities in the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than the date on which the intended share buyback program will have been completed. As the company does not fall under the scope of Section 39 of the German Stock Exchange Act (BörsG), the termination of the inclusion does not result in an offer to acquire all securities that are the subject of the termination (delisting offer).

