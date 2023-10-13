13.10.2023 16:24:05

EQS-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023

13-Oct-2023 / 16:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023

 

Hamburg, October 13, 2023—Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the “company”) hereby announces that the Group’s forecast for the 2023 financial year is being corrected again.

In the ad hoc announcement about the Group forecast published on July 12, 2023, revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-2.0 million and €-2.5 million were forecast for the 2023 financial year.

The company continues to expect revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but predicts EBIT will be between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million.

The main reasons for the additional forecast correction are significantly lower-than-expected business activity in the Middle East, and an even heavier strain on Russian operations due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed in connection with this.

You can request further information from:

 

Muehlhan AG

Investor Relations

Frithjof Dorowski

Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166

E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

 

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).

 

 



End of Inside Information

13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1748969

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1748969  13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748969&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Muehlhan AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Muehlhan AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Muehlhan AG 1,65 1,23% Muehlhan AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen