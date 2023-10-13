EQS-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023

|
Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023
Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR
Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR
Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023
Hamburg, October 13, 2023—Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the “company”) hereby announces that the Group’s forecast for the 2023 financial year is being corrected again.
In the ad hoc announcement about the Group forecast published on July 12, 2023, revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-2.0 million and €-2.5 million were forecast for the 2023 financial year.
The company continues to expect revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but predicts EBIT will be between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million.
The main reasons for the additional forecast correction are significantly lower-than-expected business activity in the Middle East, and an even heavier strain on Russian operations due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed in connection with this.
You can request further information from:
Muehlhan AG
Investor Relations
Frithjof Dorowski
Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).
End of Inside Information
