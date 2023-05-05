EQS-Adhoc: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products



05-May-2023 / 08:27 CET/CEST

Munich, 5 May 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (Mutares) today signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Special Melted Products Ltd. (SMP) to Cogne Acciai Speciali S.p.A. The enterprise value of the transaction is expected to be approximately EUR 180 million. Taking into account deductible items, variable compensation and transaction costs, the company expects an inflow in the three-digit million range of up to EUR 150 million.

The transaction is still subject to merger controls and National Security and Investment Act (NSIA) approval. Mutares expects the transaction to be closed in the second quarter of 2023.

