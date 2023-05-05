|
05.05.2023 08:27:27
EQS-Adhoc: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products
Munich, 5 May 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (Mutares) today signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Special Melted Products Ltd. (SMP) to Cogne Acciai Speciali S.p.A. The enterprise value of the transaction is expected to be approximately EUR 180 million. Taking into account deductible items, variable compensation and transaction costs, the company expects an inflow in the three-digit million range of up to EUR 150 million.
The transaction is still subject to merger controls and National Security and Investment Act (NSIA) approval. Mutares expects the transaction to be closed in the second quarter of 2023.
Disclaimer
This announcement is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which an offer is restricted by law.
The securities of Mutares referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Subject to certain exemptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of Australian, Canadian or Japanese residents. There will be no registration of the securities referred to in this announcement under the Securities Act or any applicable laws in Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.
Certain statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this ad hoc announcement.
For more information:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press
End of Inside Information
05-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1625083
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1625083 05-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Julia und Mark Friedrich, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Julia und Mark Friedrich, buy (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Johannes Laumann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Johannes Laumann, buy (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: Fifth exit in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products to Cogne Acciai Speciali for an enterprise value of approximately EUR 180 million (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Mutares hat einen Vertrag zum Verkauf von Special Melted Products unterzeichnet (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erfolgreiche Integration von NEM Energy und Balcke-Dürr in eine Gruppe zur Realisierung von Synergien (EQS Group)