EQS-Ad-hoc: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Capital measures / Other

mVISE AG: mVISE AG resolves on cash capital increase and capital increase against contribution in kind to strengthen its equity base and acquire a stake in 123fahrschule SE



27-Nov-2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

mVISE AG resolves on cash capital increase and capital increase against contribution in kind to strengthen its equity base and acquire a stake in 123fahrschule SE

Düsseldorf, 27 November 2026

Today, the Management Board of mVISE AG, headquartered in Düsseldorf (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Scale segment of the Open Market, ISIN: DE0006204589) (the “Company”), resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company’s share capital by partially utilising the Authorised Capital 2024, both against cash contributions with subscription rights granted to shareholders and against contributions in kind with shareholders’ subscription rights excluded.

Cash capital increase

Under the cash capital increase, the Company’s share capital is to be increased from currently EUR 2,128,362.00 by up to EUR 354,727.00 to up to EUR 2,483,089.00 through the issuance of up to 354,727 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares will be offered to the Company’s shareholders for subscription by way of an indirect subscription right via BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main, at a subscription ratio of 6:1 and a subscription price of EUR 7.07 per new share. No exchange trading of subscription rights is planned.

The subscription period is expected to commence on 15 December 2026 and end on 11 January 2027. The commencement of the subscription period remains subject to the timely approval of the publication of the securities information sheet (Wertpapier-Informationsblatt) by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its timely publication.

New shares not subscribed for in the rights offering are to be offered to interested investors by way of a private placement at the subscription price of EUR 7.07 per new share, subject to a minimum subscription amount of EUR 100,000.00 per investor. In the private placement, the Company’s shareholders will be given preferential allocation over third parties.

If the cash capital increase is fully placed, the Company will generate gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 2.51 million. The net proceeds are intended to be used for the acquisition of shares in 123fahrschule SE, the repayment of legacy liabilities, as working capital and to finance the Company’s further organic and inorganic growth.

Capital increase against contribution in kind

Under the capital increase against contribution in kind, the Company’s share capital is to be increased by up to a further EUR 660,927.00 through the issuance of up to 660,927 new no-par value bearer shares, excluding shareholders’ statutory subscription rights.

The capital increase against contribution in kind comprises the contribution of

• a loan repayment claim against the Company in the amount of EUR 1,150,000.00 plus interest claims,

• a total of 711,660 shares in 123fahrschule SE, headquartered in Cologne,

• bonds of the 2024/2030 convertible bond issued by the Company with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 950,000.00 plus interest claims, and

• bonds of the 2022/2030 convertible bond issued by the Company with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000.00 plus interest claims.

In determining the consideration for the contributions in kind, the new shares of the Company will be valued at EUR 7.07 per new share, in line with the subscription price in the cash capital increase. In some cases, supplementary cash payments to the contributors are envisaged to compensate for accrued interest. The value of the contributions in kind remains subject to the statutory audit of the capital increase against contribution in kind.

The specific terms of contribution for the bonds of the 2022/2030 convertible bond will be determined by a separate resolution of the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The capital increase against contribution in kind serves, on the one hand, to implement the planned equity-based combination of the Company and 123fahrschule SE, as already announced by way of an ad hoc announcement on 5 November 2026, and, on the other hand, to reduce the Company’s financial liabilities by up to EUR 3.1 million, thereby strengthening its equity base.

Upon full implementation of both capital increases, the Company’s share capital will increase from currently EUR 2,128,362.00 by a total of EUR 1,015,654.00 to EUR 3,144,016.00.