EQS-Adhoc: Nabaltec lowers forecast for Financial Year 2023

Nabaltec lowers forecast for Financial Year 2023 Schwandorf, 4 August 2023 According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG's revenues in the second quarter of 2023 declined significantly by 12.2% to EUR 49.1 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin decreased from 14.8% to 6.7% in the same period. A generally very weak demand as well as continued destocking by customers was evident across both product segments. Contrary to previous expectations, the company does not see a recovery in the third quarter of 2023 either. Against this backdrop, Nabaltec AG is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2023 and now expects a year-on-year revenue decline in a range of 4% to 6%. Previously, revenue growth was forecast in the range of 3% to 5%. On the earnings side, the company expects an EBIT margin in a range of 6% to 8% for 2023 (previously: 8% to 10%). Contact: Johannes Heckmann Nabaltec AG Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: Heckmann.Johannes@nabaltec.de



Note: As planned, Nabaltec AG's half-yearly Financial Statements of 2023 will be available for download as of 24 August 2023 at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. Contact Investor Relations: Marina Fuchs Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 9431 53-205 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: InvestorRelations@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

