04.08.2023 11:35:47
EQS-Adhoc: Nabaltec lowers forecast for Financial Year 2023
Nabaltec lowers forecast for Financial Year 2023
Schwandorf, 4 August 2023 According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG's revenues in the second quarter of 2023 declined significantly by 12.2% to EUR 49.1 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin decreased from 14.8% to 6.7% in the same period.
A generally very weak demand as well as continued destocking by customers was evident across both product segments. Contrary to previous expectations, the company does not see a recovery in the third quarter of 2023 either.
Against this backdrop, Nabaltec AG is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2023 and now expects a year-on-year revenue decline in a range of 4% to 6%. Previously, revenue growth was forecast in the range of 3% to 5%. On the earnings side, the company expects an EBIT margin in a range of 6% to 8% for 2023 (previously: 8% to 10%).
Note: As planned, Nabaltec AG's half-yearly Financial Statements of 2023 will be available for download as of 24 August 2023 at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
