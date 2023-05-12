EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Adjustment in guidance for FY 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Nagarro SE: Adjustment in guidance for FY 2023



12-May-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

May 12, 2023 The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the January to April developments, including currency movements, and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2023. The company adjusted its estimate for 2023 revenue, not including acquisitions made in 2023, from 1,020 million to the region of 940 million. The estimate for gross margin remained at 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 15%. The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the January to April developments, including currency movements, and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2023. The company adjusted its estimate for 2023 revenue, not including acquisitions made in 2023, from 1,020 million to the region of 940 million. The estimate for gross margin remained at 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 15%. Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2022. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

