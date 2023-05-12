|
12.05.2023 17:40:49
EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Adjustment in guidance for FY 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
May 12, 2023 The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the January to April developments, including currency movements, and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2023. The company adjusted its estimate for 2023 revenue, not including acquisitions made in 2023, from 1,020 million to the region of 940 million. The estimate for gross margin remained at 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 15%.
Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2022. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
End of Inside Information
12-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 785 000 282
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1632271
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1632271 12-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!