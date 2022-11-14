EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Further increase in revenue and margin guidance for FY 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Nagarro SE: Further increase in revenue and margin guidance for FY 2022



November 14, 2022 The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the year-to-date developments and outlook for the remainder of the year and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The company revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from 830 million to 850 million. The estimate for gross margin was raised from 27% to 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin was lifted from 15% to 16%. The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the year-to-date developments and outlook for the remainder of the year and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The company revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from 830 million to 850 million. The estimate for gross margin was raised from 27% to 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin was lifted from 15% to 16%. Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

