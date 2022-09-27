EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Management Board of Nagarro SE resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 10 million Euro

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nagarro SE: Management Board of Nagarro SE resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 10 million Euro



27-Sep-2022 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

Munich, September 27, 2022 The Management Board of Nagarro SE, Munich (the), has decided today to make use of the authorization pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act () to repurchase shares of the Company, which was granted by the shareholders meeting of October 30, 2020.

In aggregate, up to 115,000 shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 0.83%, subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 10 million (excluding ancillary costs of purchase). The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes covered by the authorization.

The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The share buyback will be conducted taking into account the Safe-Harbour-Rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. The credit institute will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and, on each occasion, how many shares to acquire, without the Company having any influence over these decisions.

The share buyback will be carried out in the time period from September 30, 2022 until November 30, 2022. The purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not exceed, or fall short of, the arithmetic average of the closing prices of the Companys shares in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days before the purchase by more than 10%.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buyback. The Management Board reserves the right to terminate the share buyback prematurely at any time.