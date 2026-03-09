NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
09.03.2026 12:12:44
EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Other
NAKIKI SE: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting
Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026 – NAKIKI SE announces that its extraordinary general meeting, announced in the Bundesanzeiger on February 27, 2026, for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (CEST) at Harheimer Hof, Alt Harheim 11, 60437 Frankfurt am Main, has been canceled. The invitation to the extraordinary general meeting on April 7, 2026, published in the Bundesanzeiger on February 27, 2026, is therefore invalid.
Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
NAKIKI SE
End of Inside Information
09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2287958
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2287958 09-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!