EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting

NAKIKI SE: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026 – NAKIKI SE announces that its extraordinary general meeting, announced in the Bundesanzeiger on February 27, 2026, for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (CEST) at Harheimer Hof, Alt Harheim 11, 60437 Frankfurt am Main, has been canceled. The invitation to the extraordinary general meeting on April 7, 2026, published in the Bundesanzeiger on February 27, 2026, is therefore invalid.



The Executive Board Contact for inquiries (IR, press):

Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



