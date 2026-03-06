EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons



06-March-2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST

NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons Frankfurt am Main, March 6, 2026 – The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE, Mr. Adrian Fuhrmeister, resigned from his position today with immediate effect for personal reasons. NAKIKI SE

The Executive Board Contact for inquiries (IR, press):

Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

www.nakikifinance.com Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



