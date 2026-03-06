NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
06.03.2026 17:51:24
EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons
Frankfurt am Main, March 6, 2026 – The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE, Mr. Adrian Fuhrmeister, resigned from his position today with immediate effect for personal reasons.
NAKIKI SE
Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
NAKIKI SE
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
End of Inside Information
06-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2287374
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2287374 06-March-2026 CET/CEST
