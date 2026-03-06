NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.03.2026 17:51:24

EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons

06-March-2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns for personal reasons

Frankfurt am Main, March 6, 2026 – The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE, Mr. Adrian Fuhrmeister, resigned from his position today with immediate effect for personal reasons.

NAKIKI SE
The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

06-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2287374

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2287374  06-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten