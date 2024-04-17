Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 06:36:03

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Sales Result/Agreement
Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits

17-Apr-2024 / 06:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE has decided to finance up to 100 lawsuits against online casinos per month through its subsidiary Legal Finance SE in cooperation with consumer protection law firms.

According to German case law, players are entitled to a refund of their gambling losses, as online casinos are largely illegal in Germany until 2021. The German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) confirmed this legal opinion in a ruling on 22 March 2024, stating that the gaming contracts are void under certain conditions. The lawsuits financed by Nakiki and Legal Finance SE relate to this legal opinion.



NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1882047

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1882047  17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 4,34 -3,56% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen