17.04.2024 06:36:03
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Sales Result/Agreement
Nakiki SE has decided to finance up to 100 lawsuits against online casinos per month through its subsidiary Legal Finance SE in cooperation with consumer protection law firms.
According to German case law, players are entitled to a refund of their gambling losses, as online casinos are largely illegal in Germany until 2021. The German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) confirmed this legal opinion in a ruling on 22 March 2024, stating that the gaming contracts are void under certain conditions. The lawsuits financed by Nakiki and Legal Finance SE relate to this legal opinion.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
End of Inside Information
17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1882047
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1882047 17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
