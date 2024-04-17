EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Sales Result/Agreement

Nakiki SE has decided to finance up to 100 lawsuits against online casinos per month through its subsidiary Legal Finance SE in cooperation with consumer protection law firms.

According to German case law, players are entitled to a refund of their gambling losses, as online casinos are largely illegal in Germany until 2021. The German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) confirmed this legal opinion in a ruling on 22 March 2024, stating that the gaming contracts are void under certain conditions. The lawsuits financed by Nakiki and Legal Finance SE relate to this legal opinion.

