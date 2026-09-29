NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
29.09.2026 11:15:53
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE acquires 9.749% of ecrop GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture
Frankfurt am Main, Amberg, 29 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300) today entered into a notarised agreement to acquire 9.749% of the shares in ecrop GmbH, Amberg, from its previous sole shareholder. The shares were transferred to NAKIKI SE upon notarisation. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price and further terms of the agreement confidential.
ecrop GmbH is a software company operating in the field of digital securities. NAKIKI SE’s focus on Bitcoin as a strategic core asset remains unchanged.
´
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakiki.se
|Internet:
|https://nakiki.se
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|EQS News ID:
|2406966
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2406966 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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|0,15
|-12,02%