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WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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29.09.2026 11:15:53

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE acquires 9.749% of ecrop GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture
Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE acquires 9.749% of ecrop GmbH

29-Sep-2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, Amberg, 29 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300) today entered into a notarised agreement to acquire 9.749% of the shares in ecrop GmbH, Amberg, from its previous sole shareholder. The shares were transferred to NAKIKI SE upon notarisation. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price and further terms of the agreement confidential.
ecrop GmbH is a software company operating in the field of digital securities. NAKIKI SE’s focus on Bitcoin as a strategic core asset remains unchanged.
´


End of Inside Information

29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakiki.se
Internet: https://nakiki.se
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
EQS News ID: 2406966

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2406966  29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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