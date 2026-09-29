EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE acquires 9.749% of ecrop GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture

Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE acquires 9.749% of ecrop GmbH



29-Sep-2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ecrop GmbH is a software company operating in the field of digital securities. NAKIKI SE’s focus on

´ Frankfurt am Main, Amberg, 29 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300) today entered into a notarised agreement to acquire 9.749% of the shares in ecrop GmbH, Amberg, from its previous sole shareholder. The shares were transferred to NAKIKI SE upon notarisation. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price and further terms of the agreement confidential.ecrop GmbH is a software company operating in the field of digital securities. NAKIKI SE’s focus on Bitcoin as a strategic core asset remains unchanged.



End of Inside Information

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