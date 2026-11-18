EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture/Strategic corporate decision

Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE and ecrop GmbH sign cooperation and agreement in principle for proposed full acquisition



18-Nov-2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main / Amberg, 18 November 2026 – NAKIKI SE and ecrop GmbH have signed a cooperation agreement and an agreement in principle. The agreement provides for NAKIKI to market the OmniOmni Ecosystem exclusively and sets out the proposed steps through which publicly listed NAKIKI SE intends to acquire full ownership of ecrop GmbH. The commercial objective is a reverse IPO of ecrop through NAKIKI.



The management of ecrop GmbH and the Management Board of NAKIKI SE have agreed on the proposed combination. The individual acquisition steps require separate agreements.



The Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE has approved the proposed acquisition. Its implementation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting.



NAKIKI SE – The Management Board



Contact

info@nakiki.se

www.nakiki.se

ISIN: DE000A41YG13

WKN: A41YG1

Ticker symbol: WDL



NAKIKI SE is responsible for the content of this announcement.



End of Inside Information

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