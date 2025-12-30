EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE sells stake in Legal Finance SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE sells stake in Legal Finance SE



30-Dec-2025 / 20:39 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 30 December 2025 – Nakiki SE today disposed of its shareholding in Legal Finance SE.



As a result, the Company no longer holds any investments in the field of litigation finance.



The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price and further details of the transaction.



With the disposal of the shareholding in Legal Finance SE, Nakiki SE underscores its strategic focus and its continued commitment to a Bitcoin-only strategy.



