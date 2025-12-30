NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

30.12.2025 20:39:33

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE sells stake in Legal Finance SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE sells stake in Legal Finance SE

30-Dec-2025 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 30 December 2025 – Nakiki SE today disposed of its shareholding in Legal Finance SE.

As a result, the Company no longer holds any investments in the field of litigation finance.

The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price and further details of the transaction.

With the disposal of the shareholding in Legal Finance SE, Nakiki SE underscores its strategic focus and its continued commitment to a Bitcoin-only strategy.

Contact / Investor Relations
Phone: +49 69 8700 76430
E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Handelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

 


End of Inside Information

30-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2252940

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2252940  30-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

