NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 18:38:44

EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE:  Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction/Other
NAKIKI SE:  Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting

10-March-2026 / 18:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE:  Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2026 – NAKIKI SE hereby announces that on March 10, 2026, the company received a written request from shareholder Wegerich UG (limited liability), based in Bad Homburg, to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The applicant's share of the company's share capital exceeds the statutory quorum of 5% for such a request. The applicant's request is for the extraordinary general meeting to be convened at the earliest possible date, preferably on April 20, 2026. The agenda is to include a reduction of the share capital in accordance with the provisions on ordinary capital reduction by consolidating shares at a ratio of 5:1, the cancellation of all existing conditional capital, the creation of a new authorization to issue convertible bonds together with the creation of new conditional capital, the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2021 and the creation of new authorized capital, the election of a replacement auditor for the 2024 financial year and the election of the auditor for the 2025 financial year, supplementary elections to the Supervisory Board, and the amendment of the company's purpose.

The Management Board of NAKIKI SE will review the request to convene the meeting and the inclusion of the items on the agenda and will make a decision at short notice. At present, the company has no reason to believe that the request to convene the meeting is not admissible.

The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

10-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289138

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289138  10-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,32 4,18% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:14 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen