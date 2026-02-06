NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

06.02.2026 12:47:04

EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Other
NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

06-Feb-2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

Frankfurt am Main, February 6, 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE (“NAKIKI”) today decided to immediately apply to the competent local court for the appointment of a new auditor for the 2024 financial year and the dismissal or change of the current auditor, KHS Audit and Valuation GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne.

The reason for the application is that, in NAKIKI's view, the relationship of trust with the currently appointed auditor for the 2024 fiscal year has been permanently damaged. NAKIKI will provide information on the further proceedings and the outcome of the court application, as well as on any new appointment of an auditor in accordance with the legal requirements.

NAKIKI SE
The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
www.nakikifinance.com

 

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272742

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2272742  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,37 4,86% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

