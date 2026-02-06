EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Other

NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year



06-Feb-2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

Frankfurt am Main, February 6, 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE (“NAKIKI”) today decided to immediately apply to the competent local court for the appointment of a new auditor for the 2024 financial year and the dismissal or change of the current auditor, KHS Audit and Valuation GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne.

The reason for the application is that, in NAKIKI's view, the relationship of trust with the currently appointed auditor for the 2024 fiscal year has been permanently damaged. NAKIKI will provide information on the further proceedings and the outcome of the court application, as well as on any new appointment of an auditor in accordance with the legal requirements.

NAKIKI SE

The Executive Board



Contact for inquiries (IR, press):

Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300