EQS-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE expands outlook for financial year 2026 following the acquisition of HCSS and fully confirms organic outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Nemetschek SE expands outlook for financial year 2026 following the acquisition of HCSS and fully confirms organic outlook



28-Jul-2026 / 11:06 CET/CEST

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Nemetschek SE expands outlook for financial year 2026 following the acquisition of HCSS and fully confirms organic outlook

Munich, July 28, 2026 – Following the first half of the year, Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) fully confirms its previous outlook for the operating business (i.e., excluding acquisition effects) for the financial year 2026 and, at the same time, further specifies its outlook due to the acquisition of HCSS.

The Executive Board continues to expect currency-adjusted organic revenue growth for the current financial year 2026 in the range of 14% to 15% and an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%. Excluding acquisition-related one-off costs, the EBITDA margin would have been at the upper end of the guidance range.

Following the first-time consolidation of HCSS as of July 1, 2026, the Executive Board estimates an additional, currency-adjusted contribution to Group revenue growth of around 600 basis points in the financial year 2026. Including acquisition-related one-off costs and therefore starting from the mid-point of the reported EBITDA margin guidance of 32% to 33%, a dilution of around 150 basis points is expected following the HCSS acquisition. This mainly reflects the expected impact of the purchase price allocation (PPA) for HCSS, as well as ongoing integration expenses and recurring expenses related to a newly established share-based compensation program, designed to support and drive value creation in the expanded Build segment over the coming years.

The contribution of the HCSS acquisition in terms of revenue and EBITDA does not yet reflect the full potential. The statements regarding the expected impact of the HCSS acquisition on the 2026 financial year are subject to the finalization of the PPA for HCSS, which is expected later this year. The PPA will be recognized over a period of twelve months and is expected to be front-end loaded, with the majority being recognized during the first six months. Based on preliminary estimates, it is expected to reduce the revenue of HCSS by a mid- to high-twenties million-euro amount in the second half of 2026, with a corresponding impact on EBITDA.

As planned, Nemetschek will provide detailed information on the performance of the second quarter and the first half of 2026, as well as details on the expected business development for the remainder of 2026, on July 30, 2026, in conjunction with the release of the half-yearly report 2026 and in a virtual earnings call.

Contact:Stefanie ZimmermannVP Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationNEMETSCHEK SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MunichP: +49 89 540459-250M: +49 175 7211197