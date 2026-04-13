Nemetschek Aktie
WKN: 645290 / ISIN: DE0006452907
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13.04.2026 22:00:54
EQS-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE signs definitive agreement to acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company/Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger
Nemetschek Group signs definitive agreement to acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS)
Munich, April 13, 2026 – Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907), a global leading vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the construction and media industries, has today signed a definitive agreement with the US-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo, to acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, LLC (“HCSS”), headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, USA. HCSS is recognized as a leading provider of construction software solutions for the infrastructure and heavy civil construction sectors in North America. Founded in 1986, HCSS employs more than 550 professionals. HCSS’ end-to-end platform for winning, planning, and managing infrastructure and heavy civil projects connects the office and the field, helping more than 4,000 companies across North America to improve their operations and workflows.
HCSS will become part of the Nemetschek Group’s Build segment, which includes the industry-leading brands Bluebeam, GoCanvas, and Nevaris. Together, the solutions of the combined Build segment enhance collaboration and improve the quality of construction workflows both in the office and in the field. Nemetschek Group’s Build segment and HCSS have comparable and attractive growth and profitability profiles. In 2025, HCSS generated approximately ~$215 million in revenue, an ARR (annual recurring revenues) growth of ~21% and an EBITDA margin of ~40% (based on US-GAAP).
With the acquisition of HCSS, the Nemetschek Group will expand into the strongly growing and resilient infrastructure and heavy civil construction sectors. The transaction will therefore significantly expand the Build segment’s total market opportunity to an estimated USD 12bn by 2028, while further enhancing Nemetschek Group’s position in North America, and broadening its solution portfolio across the entire construction lifecycle. The HCSS acquisition is a perfect strategic fit, leveraging complementary technologies, customer bases, and regional expertise to unlock attractive synergies and drive future growth.
The transaction structure is designed to strengthen the Nemetschek Group’s Build segment. As part of the transaction, Thoma Bravo will receive shares in Nemetschek Group’s Build segment. Under the agreed-upon ownership structure, Nemetschek SE will hold approximately 72% of the shares in the Build segment, and Thoma Bravo will hold approximately 28% as a minority shareholder. As part of the deal, the Nemetschek Group will refinance all existing HCSS financial debt and liabilities, resulting in an impact of approximately EUR 450 million on the Nemetschek Group’s net debt position. Nemetschek Group will continue to be steered as a fully integrated group. The Build segment will continue to be an integral part of the Nemetschek Group and will be managed, controlled, and fully consolidated by Nemetschek SE. This transaction structure preserves the Nemetschek Group’s balance sheet flexibility to further support the Group’s future growth ambitions, including targeted M&A. The transaction has no impact on the shareholder structure of Nemetschek SE.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197
End of Inside Information
13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2307582
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2307582 13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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