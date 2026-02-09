EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG Likely Exceeds 2025 Annual Forecast for Revenue and Earnings

EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other

net digital AG Likely Exceeds 2025 Annual Forecast for Revenue and Earnings



09-Feb-2026 / 17:24 CET/CEST

Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Düsseldorf, 9 February 2026 – In the course of the ongoing preparation of the annual financial statements for 2025, the Management Board of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker: VRL) has determined that the Company is likely to have exceeded its forecasts for the past financial year with regard to both total annual revenue and earnings.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Group generated consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 38 million in 2025. The most recent forecast had projected revenue of EUR 33 to 35 million (see ad hoc announcement dated October 29, 2025). EBITDA is expected to have increased to EUR 4.2 million, compared with the latest forecast range of EUR 3.6 to 4.0 million. In the previous financial year 2024, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 10.9 million and EBITDA to EUR 0.188 million.

The positive development in 2025 was driven in particular by billing services, communications, and service aggregation.

Business performance has continued to develop positively in the first weeks of the current financial year. The Management Board of net digital AG anticipates a continued positive business development for the full 2026 financial year.