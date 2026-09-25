net digital Aktie
WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
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25.09.2026 13:40:13
EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG: net digital AG raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecast
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EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
net digital AG raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecast
Düsseldorf, 25 September 2026 – net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, Ticker: VRL) is raising its forecast for the full year 2026 due to the positive business development in the first half of the year, which has continued since then. The company now expects approximately EUR 60 million in revenue and an EBITDA of EUR 6.2 – EUR 6.5 million for 2026. Previously, the forecast was EUR 48 – EUR 53 million in revenue and EUR 4.7 – EUR 5.2 million in EBITDA. The positive business performance is being driven equally across all business segments.
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
The now final figures for the first half of 2026 fully confirm the previously reported preliminary figures (see ad hoc release from 25 August 2026), with revenue of EUR 31 million and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million. The half year report will be published today and will be available for download on the company's website at www.net-digital.com.
Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus
+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
25-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|net digital AG
|Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
|40547 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 621 0
|E-mail:
|ir@net-digital.com
|Internet:
|www.net-digital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2BPK34
|WKN:
|A2BPK3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59
|EQS News ID:
|2405644
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2405644 25-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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