net digital Aktie

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WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

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25.09.2026 13:40:13

EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG: net digital AG raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
net digital AG: net digital AG raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecast

25-Sep-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

net digital AG raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecast

Düsseldorf, 25 September 2026 – net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, Ticker: VRL) is raising its forecast for the full year 2026 due to the positive business development in the first half of the year, which has continued since then. The company now expects approximately EUR 60 million in revenue and an EBITDA of EUR 6.2 – EUR 6.5 million for 2026. Previously, the forecast was EUR 48 – EUR 53 million in revenue and EUR 4.7 – EUR 5.2 million in EBITDA. The positive business performance is being driven equally across all business segments.

 



End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:


EXPLANATORY PART

The now final figures for the first half of 2026 fully confirm the previously reported preliminary figures (see ad hoc release from 25 August 2026), with revenue of EUR 31 million and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million. The half year report will be published today and will be available for download on the company's website at www.net-digital.com.

 

Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus

+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

netdigital@edicto.de

25-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: net digital AG
Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 545 621 0
E-mail: ir@net-digital.com
Internet: www.net-digital.com
ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
WKN: A2BPK3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
LEI Code: 391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59
EQS News ID: 2405644

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2405644  25-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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