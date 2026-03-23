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net digital Aktie

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WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

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23.03.2026 17:54:33

EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings

EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other
net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings

23-March-2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings

Düsseldorf, March 23, 2026 – The Management Board of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, Ticker: VRL) today issued its forecast for 2026 against the backdrop of the positive business development in recent months and the continued strong business outlook.

Accordingly, revenue in the current financial year is expected to increase significantly to EUR 48–53 m. In the past financial year, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, revenues of approximately EUR 38 million were generated.

Despite investments and expenses related to further business expansion, a further increase in earnings is also expected. EBITDA is projected to reach EUR 4.7–5.2 m in 2026, compared to EUR 4.2 m in the previous year according to preliminary figures.

The positive development in revenue and earnings is broad-based across the business segments of net digital AG.

 

 

 



End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:

Explanatory section:

Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus

+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

23-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: net digital AG
Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 545 621 0
E-mail: ir@net-digital.com
Internet: www.net-digital.com
ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
WKN: A2BPK3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2296222

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2296222  23-March-2026 CET/CEST

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