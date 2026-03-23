net digital Aktie
WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
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23.03.2026 17:54:33
EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings
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EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings
Düsseldorf, March 23, 2026 – The Management Board of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, Ticker: VRL) today issued its forecast for 2026 against the backdrop of the positive business development in recent months and the continued strong business outlook.
Accordingly, revenue in the current financial year is expected to increase significantly to EUR 48–53 m. In the past financial year, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, revenues of approximately EUR 38 million were generated.
Despite investments and expenses related to further business expansion, a further increase in earnings is also expected. EBITDA is projected to reach EUR 4.7–5.2 m in 2026, compared to EUR 4.2 m in the previous year according to preliminary figures.
The positive development in revenue and earnings is broad-based across the business segments of net digital AG.
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
Explanatory section:
Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus
+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
23-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|net digital AG
|Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
|40547 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 621 0
|E-mail:
|ir@net-digital.com
|Internet:
|www.net-digital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2BPK34
|WKN:
|A2BPK3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2296222
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2296222 23-March-2026 CET/CEST
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