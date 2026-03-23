EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings

EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other

net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings



23-March-2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

net digital AG publishes 2026 forecast with continued growth in revenue and earnings

Düsseldorf, March 23, 2026 – The Management Board of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, Ticker: VRL) today issued its forecast for 2026 against the backdrop of the positive business development in recent months and the continued strong business outlook.

Accordingly, revenue in the current financial year is expected to increase significantly to EUR 48–53 m. In the past financial year, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, revenues of approximately EUR 38 million were generated.

Despite investments and expenses related to further business expansion, a further increase in earnings is also expected. EBITDA is projected to reach EUR 4.7–5.2 m in 2026, compared to EUR 4.2 m in the previous year according to preliminary figures.

The positive development in revenue and earnings is broad-based across the business segments of net digital AG.