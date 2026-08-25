net digital Aktie
WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
|
25.08.2026 18:57:03
EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG significantly exceeds expectations for revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
net digital AG significantly exceeds expectations for revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2026
Düsseldorf, 25 August 2026 – Whilst preparing the report for the first half of 2026, the Management Board of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker: VRL) anticipates that both revenue and EBITDA for the period will be significantly above expectations. As things stand, revenue in the first half of the year rose to around EUR 31 m (H1 2025: EUR 13 m) and, according to preliminary figures, EBITDA increased to between EUR 3.1 and EUR 3.3 m (H1 2025: EUR 1.3 m). According to the guidance from March 2026, revenue is expected to rise to between EUR 48 and 53 m in the 2026 financial year. EBITDA is expected to amount to between EUR 4.7 and 5.2 m in 2026. This positive business performance in the first half of 2026 is being driven across the board by all business divisions of net digital AG. The report on the first half of the year is due to be published in October 2026. Based on the final figures, the Management Board will review the full-year forecast.
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus
+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|net digital AG
|Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
|40547 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 621 0
|E-mail:
|ir@net-digital.com
|Internet:
|www.net-digital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2BPK34
|WKN:
|A2BPK3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59
|EQS News ID:
|2388590
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2388590 25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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