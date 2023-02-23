EQS-Adhoc: New Work SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Dividend

New Work SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend



23-Feb-2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST

In light of the company's preliminary unaudited figures for the 2022 fiscal year the Executive Board of Hamburg-based New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) today resolved to put forward a proposal to the Supervisory Board to increase the regular dividend by 13 percent from EUR 2.80 per share to EUR 3.16 per share. The Executive Board also resolved to propose to the supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of EUR 3.56 per share. New Work's liquid assets of EUR 123.2 million as of the end of 2022 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy.



After approval of the audited consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to the Annual General Meeting for resolution. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its plenary meeting to be held on 22 March 2023, and the respective shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 May 2023, the total dividend payment will amount to around EUR 37.8 million.

