03.05.2023 19:03:19
EQS-Adhoc: New Work SE: New Work SE reduces forecast for pro forma EBITDA and pro forma revenue growth
EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) is adjusting its forecasts for the fiscal year. After the prognosis given in the annual report 2022, the market situation and consequently the demand for digital recruiting solutions has deteriorated. As the Executive Board of New Work SE has decided to nevertheless invest further into its long-term strategy, the company is adjusting its forecasts. While growth in the single-digit percentage range or a pro forma EBITDA between 108 - 111 million was previously assumed, the company now expects pro forma EBITDA in the corridor between 92 - 100 million in fiscal year 2023 (pro forma EBITDA fiscal year 2022: 104 million). In addition, the forecast for pro forma revenue development has been adjusted. The company now expects revenues for fiscal year 2023 to be at the previous year's level (previously: "growth in the single-digit percentage range").
* Pro forma figures are adjusted for non-recurring extraordinary effects.
End of Inside Information
