|
16.02.2023 20:16:02
EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, 16 February 2023
NeXR Technologies SE announces that, according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, EBITDA* for 2022 is expected to be slightly better than forecast at approximately EUR -9.0 million (forecast: EUR -9.6 million to EUR -9.2 million).
Sales amount to approximately EUR 0.9 million according to preliminary figures and is thus within the sales forecast of EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million.
Also, the forecast net loss of EUR -15.1 million remains within the expected forecast range (forecast: EUR -14.6 million to EUR -15.1 million).
* EBITDA is defined as operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)
sp@crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|Charlottenstraße 4
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 143
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 141
|E-mail:
|sp@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K03W5
|WKN:
|A1K03W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1562227
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1562227 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NeXR Technologies
|1,13
|0,00%
