16.02.2023 20:16:02

EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022

16-Feb-2023 / 20:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022

Berlin, 16 February 2023

NeXR Technologies SE announces that, according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, EBITDA* for 2022 is expected to be slightly better than forecast at approximately EUR -9.0 million (forecast: EUR -9.6 million to EUR -9.2 million).

Sales amount to approximately EUR 0.9 million according to preliminary figures and is thus within the sales forecast of EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million.

Also, the forecast net loss of EUR -15.1 million remains within the expected forecast range (forecast: EUR -14.6 million to EUR -15.1 million).

* EBITDA is defined as operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)

For further information, please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31

16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: sp@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1562227

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1562227  16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NeXR Technologiesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NeXR Technologiesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NeXR Technologies 1,13 0,00% NeXR Technologies

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen