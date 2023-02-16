EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022



16-Feb-2023 / 20:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



NeXR Technologies SE: Preliminary annual results 2022

Berlin, 16 February 2023

NeXR Technologies SE announces that, according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, EBITDA* for 2022 is expected to be slightly better than forecast at approximately EUR -9.0 million (forecast: EUR -9.6 million to EUR -9.2 million).

Sales amount to approximately EUR 0.9 million according to preliminary figures and is thus within the sales forecast of EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million.

Also, the forecast net loss of EUR -15.1 million remains within the expected forecast range (forecast: EUR -14.6 million to EUR -15.1 million).

* EBITDA is defined as operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)



For further information, please contact:

NeXR Technologies SE

Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31