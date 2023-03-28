|
28.03.2023 23:31:25
EQS-Adhoc: nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Statement/Insolvency
Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)
nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets and will subsequently propose liquidation at its Annual General Meeting
Malta, 03.28.2023. The Management Board of nextmarkets AG, a portfolio company of Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR, Formerly CAP:GR), has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, in the light of the challenging situation in the public capital markets and the weakness of the financing market, to sell all subsidiaries and, respectively, their assets, as well as further assets of nextmarkets AG.
Following these transactions, the liquidation of nextmarkets AG shall be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of nextmarkets AG.
Samara currently holds 37.68% of the shares in nextmarkets AG and has invested a total amount of approximately EUR 14.6 million as deposits and loans in nextmarkets AG. In prior years, Samara has recognized impairments on nextmarkets AG of EUR 5.2 million. The unimpaired value is, therefore, implied to be EUR 9.4 million, consisting of EUR 5.7 million in equity and EUR 3.7 million in convertible loans.
The amount of the share of the liquidation proceeds of nextmarkets AG attributable to Samara has not yet been determined. However, the Management Board of Samara assumes that the amount of the acquisition costs of the shares in nextmarkets AG and the amount of the loan granted will not be reached and that Samara could therefore incur a loss of up to the implied carrying value of EUR 9.4 million, according to IFRS accounting.
About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet of many of the worlds pre-eminent Bitcoin infrastructure companies, such as B1, Northern Data and Deutsche Digital Assets, to seed emerging asset managers on the Samara Alpha platform and back the worlds best builders in Bitcoin.
Media Contact:
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1594889
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1594889 28-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
23:31
|EQS-Adhoc: nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-News: Samara Asset Group has changed its Ticker Symbol to SRAGv (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
|2,94
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unter Druck -- ATX springt zum Handelsende an -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.In Asien ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.