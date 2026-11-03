EQS-Adhoc: Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts

Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich



03-Nov-2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich Munich, 3 November 2026 – Nexum Group AG has signed the purchase agreement for a residential real estate project in Maxvorstadt, near the Technical University of Munich. Nexum plans to revitalize the existing building, add a new floor to the roof, and construct a new building in the rear courtyard. This will result in a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of gross floor area (GFA). The acquisition was completed with a significant discount off the standard land value. The total investment volume for the project amounts to approximately 20 million euros. A preliminary building permit has been granted, and the building application has already been submitted.



Contact person:

Sebastian Holl, CFO

Email: info@nexum-group.de

Website: https://www.nexum-group.de/en



End of Inside Information

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